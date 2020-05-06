Port concessionaires, under the aegis of the Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN), have donated N700million to the Federal Government to support its to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Its Chairman, Princess Vicky Haastrup, who disclosed this recently in Lagos, said no effort should be spared towards curtailing the pandemic.

“The world is facing its worst public health crisis in more than 100 years. This fight is not for the federal or state governments alone. The virus is an enemy that all of us must join hands to fight.

“I wish to commend government and the Nigerian Ports Authority for rising up to the challenges posed by the pandemic and I pray that very soon, we will all sing songs of victory. Nigeria will triumph; humanity will triumph against this virus,” she said.

According to Princess Haastrup, APM Terminals Apapa Limited; ENL Consortium Limited and Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL), all operating at the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, donated N150million; N70million and N10million respectively to the COVID-19 Relief Fund Account at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Port and Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) and Tin Can Island Container Terminal (TICT), both at the Tin Can Island Port Complex, donated N100million each while Port & Cargo Handling Services; Five Star Logistics, and Josepdam Port Services, who are also operators at the Tin Can Island Port Complex, donated N75million; N75million and N60million respectively.

The STOAN Chairman also said that West Africa Container Terminal (WACT), Onne Port, donated N50million, while ECM Terminal, Calabar Port donated N10million.

She said terminal operators also made donations of various personal protective items such as face masks, hand gloves, overalls, hand sanitizers and infrared thermometers to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and other government agencies at the various port locations across the country.