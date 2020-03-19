Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State government says tests from samples of the suspected case of COVID-19 in the state were returned negative.

The health authorities reported on Wednesday a suspected case of COVID-19 infestation involving a man who returned to Nigeria from Malaysia.

Giving an update at a press briefing on Thursday, the Commissions for Health, Yakubu Nuhu Danja, said that, “on Wednesday, the state Ministry of Health briefed you on a suspected case of COVID-19 and that we were awaiting the result of the tests being carried out.

“I am pleased to inform you that the result is out and it is negative.

“May I use this opportunity to call on all the good people of Katsina State to remain calm and be informed about updates on information on COVID-19.

“They should avoid spreading unverified information especially through the social media, maintain high levels of personal and environmental hygiene such as frequent hand-washing using alcohol-based sanitiser, practise cough etiquette and avoid social gatherings except where necessary.

“The government will continue to do everything possible to safeguard the health of citizens through the provision of effective health-care delivery.”