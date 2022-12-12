By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC) has revised the COVID-19/ Public Health protocol and has said the wearing COVID-19 testing, wearing of facemasks, social distancing are no more mandatory at the nation’s airports and onboard aircraft.

In a memo which emanated from the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu and addressed to all aviation service providers with reference number: NCAA/DG/AIR/1 1/16/358 and dated December 12, 2022, the agency also stated that disinfection of bags at the entrance of terminal buildings is no longer required and airlines are therefore required to resume serving catering (meals and drinks) on board aircraft.

The statement reads:

“The prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria and most parts of the world has remained at a low level for a sustained period. The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC) has therefore revised the COVID-19/ Public Health guidelines and the wearing of face masks inside airport terminal buildings and onboard aircraft by airport workers, passengers, and crew members is no longer mandatory.

“Wearing of face masks by passengers onboard aircraft or inside airport terminal buildings is discretionary but recommended. Persons aged 60 years and above, immunocompromised (e.g. due to organ transplant, cancer, etc), those with co-morbidities (e.g. Heart disease, Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, etc), are advised to use facemasks, wash their hands with water and soap, use hand alcohol-based sanitizers, and avoid large gatherings.

“Disinfection of bags at the entrance of terminal buildings is no longer required.

Airlines are therefore required to resume serving catering (meals and drinks) on board aircraft.

“Maintaining social distancing at airport terminal buildings is no longer mandatory. Facilities and conveyances are advised to maintain good environmental hygiene, good ventilation, and encourage good hand and respiratory hygiene.

“The use of alcohol-based sanitizers by passengers and airport workers is recommended. Boarding and disembarkation protocols are to be maintained.

“For international operations, pre-departure and post-arrival COVID-19 PCR tests are no longer required for all passengers irrespective of vaccination status. PCR tests required for all passengers who are partially/not fully vaccinated have been suspended.

“Permission to travel/ QR code is no longer required. A simplified Health questionnaire form (non-COVlD-19 specific) shall be completed by all passengers travelling to Nigeria preferably pre-departure on the Nigerian International Travel Portal (NITP). Passengers who fail to fill the health questionnaire on the NITP pre-departure will be required to fill the health questionnaire either onboard the aircraft prior to landing or at the Airport terminal building upon arrival.

“All other COVID-19 quarantine/travel requirements are hereby made optional.”