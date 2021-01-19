By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

In order to enhance and close learning gaps occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic,Teach For Nigeria (TFN), a non-governmental organisation, has kicked off a radio school programme in Ogun State to boost quality education delivery.

TFN came up with a creative way to ensure learning continues and also tackle the loss brought about by COVID-19, which disrupted the academic calendar in 2020.

The CEO of TFN, Mrs. Folawe Omikunle, said the radio school initiative was meant to complement the face-to-face, traditional method of interactive learning, especially for kids in remote areas who do not have access to Internet facilities.

She said TFN would partner with local stations in the state to deliver tailored content education via radio broadcast and print materials.

Omikunle added that the content would be in the form of audio clips, radio programmes and print materials meant for nursery and primary school pupils.

She said, “The pandemic left all concerned about the future of education due to the disruption experienced in the country, particularly the impact on reversing the learning gains that had already been achieved. Every child deserves to have good education regardless of the crisis or background they come from.”

She lauded Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun for facilitating the connection that enabled the initiative to take off.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, has commended TFN for implementing the innovative and strategic development on education

He explained that 90 per cent of Nigerian students were out of school due to the outbreak of the pandemic that resulted in the lockdown.

Arigbabu stated that the radio school initiative, with support from the state government and in collaboration with Google, Ubongo Kids, AOE Charity and Sweet FM 107.1, will ensure that 100,000 school kids in communities have access to qualitative education.

“Children in Ogun State, especially those in underserved communities, would get offline learning kits to continue their education at home, courtesy of the TFN initiative.

‘‘The organisation has come out with several initiatives and also collaborated with Ogun State government to change the face of learning in the state. They have trained 42 teachers in various skills to handle the current disruption in education.’’

Special adviser to the Ogun State governor, on primary school education, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo, said the state was in support of the radio school home learning programme that would provide access to education for children in rural areas without Internet facilities.