The Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (ADSN) on Wednesday made donations to the Federal Government’s Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

The items were received by the PTF COVID-19 Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, who was represented by the National Coordinator, Dr. Sani Aliyu.

The PTF Chairman thanked the Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria for the gesture to aid the works of the Task Force by making such donation in the aid of the poor and vulnerable in the society.

He also commended the society for the ban on mass gathering in the form of worship in the mosques across the country as well as adherence to the social and physical distancing policy on COVID-19.

He said that faith-based organisations have continued to lend their support to the activities of the PTF and that such support was what was required to curtail the pandemic urging other organisations to follow the worthy example of the Ansar-ud-Deen Society.

He urged all religious and faith organisations in the country to continue to sensitize their members and Nigerians that government’s easing of the lockdown to certain extent, does not mean, the nation can go back to normal lives immediately; and that it will take weeks and months before things return to normal.

Speaking earlier, the Deputy National Chairman, Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Dr. Yusuf Adebayo Ibrahim, commended the Federal Government’s efforts by establishing the PTF to combat COVID-19 in Nigeria.

He assured the PTF of its support in the efforts aimed at protecting lives and property in the country by working hard to overcome the Coronavirus.

He also pledged the organisation’s continued to support the government in its activities which are citizen-centred and thus provide platform for advocacy, compliance and feedback for Muslims in Nigeria.

The Food items donated to the PTF included cartons of noodles and bags of rice worth millions of naira.

The SGF also said that the Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship International -Nigeria also donated the sum of N10 Million. He said: “The PTF and indeed the nation, appreciates these gestures and assure the donors that the resources would be judiciously applied.​“