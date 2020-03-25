It started like a mere rumour, a whiff in the air and bang, the world went into panic, and isolation. What went wrong and why are thousands and millions dying daily? Coronavirus is the latest threat of the century, the bomb that brought the world to its knees. It has no respect to colour, people or nation.

Indeed, it moves from nation to nation, people to people. It brought the so called advanced nations to their knees, America, China, Germany, Russia, Italy, United Kingdom, Turkey, Israel and the economic super powers to standstill. Today, the world has gone into self isolation, no solution in sight and the socio-economic and political process shattered to pieces.

There is no denying the fact, mankind has met its worst enemy and that there are still some sense to be made out of the so called “no sense” Covid-19, seen as an act of God. Is there the hand of God in this matter? First generation after several plaques was wiped off by flood, now this Covid-19. It was thought that climate change is the bomb that will deal with nations and peoples, wildfires, the amazon forests going up in flame, the flora and fauna, some in intrinsic in value, gone up in flames and the super powers sent water laden airplanes to spray the fires down with many mammals roasted to ashes.

Temperatures rose to high heavens, the glaciers melted beyond measures. The scientists and the earth watch aficionados rushed down with their special ships, taking samples, checking the wellbeing of lives beneath the waters, scarred stiff of what is going down below “the waters”, at best, their reports and concern to the United Nations became mere oratory materials for the organized mafia of Environmental and health issues at the United Nations.

These wise guys with their collaborators in the world of science, got the powerful Presidents of United States, China, Russia and Germany to call out the economic team, the world gifted millionaires, to pan out millions in support of research and development.

The truth, the real health status of world got buried in New York. It was an organized, efficient machine, the business of reaping off world, the best kept secret and to the leakage to the innocent, the uninitiated, the struggling and aids beneficiaries headquarters of Africa, Asia, America and East European nations, comes with silent death.

While the economic wars are evident for the past 200 years, the world is so ignorant about the biological wars by crazied super powers. There is no denying the fact that even some powerful individuals with pecuniary powers have taken over the biological business and like their counterparts in arms profiteering, the biological and pharmaceutical speculators and dealers greatly masked their presence all over the world, shipping the deadly biological weapons across the globe, raking in billions of dollars to their private firms and collaborating politicians, many officials in the United Nations and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Covid-19, is a bubble that came to the surface, unfortunately the innocent around the world would suffer and is suffering. The leaks that certain presidents or world leaders were victims are mere covid-19 trade shows. It is Hollywood packaging to deceive the “elect”. For too long, smart people, rogue scientists, economists, health experts, politicians, sports administrators, aviation experts, recreation influencers, military and security experts have played the game of deception and undermined the power of God to decide the fate of mankind.

While the poor and the innocent will possibly die in thousands from this pandemic, the rogues, and their collaborators over the world would survive it. Is Covid-19 a scare game? Is this pestilence from God of from the bowels of synagogue of Satan powered by the greedy man? Who are the brains behind this biological weapon? Why is World Health Organization (WHO) and some powerful individuals warning Africa to beware?

From the Amazon forests in smoke, to the glaciers in unbelievable meltdown to covid-19, the Chinese response, who is fooling who? Why had diabetes, malaria and tuberculosis defied cure for ages? Why has certain infections and diseases failed research expectations, thriving only on drug management mantra? Covid-19 may also make the list of infection without any solution but health management protocols.

From Europe, America, Russia, China to Africa, covid-19 is the masterstroke reality that brought mankind to readily admit that it does not have all the answers to everything yet leaves a gap for the rogue elements among us to exploit.