The Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) on Sunday advised its members to adhere strictly to the preventive measures against COVID-19.

TAMPAN National President, Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as “Baba Latin”, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said that the preventive measures to be adhered to were stated by World Health Organization and the Federal Ministry of Health.

He said just as the sensitisation had been ongoing since the outbreak of the pandemic, frequent hand washing and sanitising while shooting films should be well observed by actors.

He said considering the daily increase of the viral spread of COVID-19, serious precautionary measures must be adhered to.

” I enjoin all members of the association to stay safe and take the necessary precautionary measures such as constant washing of hands with soap and water, covering of the nose and mouth while sneezing or coughing. ” Avoid close contact with people that are sick, avoid mass gathering of people, maintain good personal hygiene and other measures advised by the health sector.

” We have sensitised our members across the states to take the precautionary measures seriously to guard against contacting the virus.

” We will continue to do this, even those on location have been told to use their hand sanitisers frequently, wash their hands regularly and ensure a sanitised and hygienic environment,” he said.

Amusan said that the association was still observing the situation of things and would be meeting with critical stakeholders like movie producers, directors by March 24 to take critical decisions.

He said the association’s decision on all film shoot locations and productions will be announced soon after deliberations with the stakeholders.

He said due to the wide spread of the virus, the association had suspended the commemoration of the International Theatre Day initially slated for March 27 in Osogbo, Osun state.

He said the decision was in adherence to the precautionary measure of social distancing as the programme would attract dignitaries within the country and beyond.(NAN)