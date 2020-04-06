Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State government has dispelled the rumour that it was planning to impose total lockdown on the state.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C. Don Adinuba, government also described as false the trending report that it had ordered food markets and those rendering essential services to closedown from Monday.

The statement partly read: “A lot of people have in the last couple of hours been calling government officials in Anambra State to ascertain the veracity or otherwise of the rumour that there will be a lockdown in the state from 9am tomorrow, Monday, April 6, 2020.

“Those peddling the rumour allege that no vehicles will be allowed to move within the state and that food and pharmaceutical as well as medical markets will from 9am tomorrow no longer be permitted to operate. In other words, the state will be on lockdown.

“This rumour is false and unfounded. The government has not changed its policy on the measures taken to protect our people from the coronavirus which is devastating the world, including Nigeria.

“Ndi Anambra are enjoined to continue to maintain social distancing by keeping away from people by 6 feet. They are also encouraged to regularly wash their hands for at least 20 seconds with water and soap, and pour the water away if it is in a bowel. They are, in addition, advised not to dry their hands with handkerchief or towel because it may be infected. They are also encouraged to use hand sanitiser often. They are enjoined to cover their mouths and noses with disposable tissues while coughing or sneezing. The use of face masks everywhere they go is highly advised.

“Buses and tricycles remain restricted to the limited number of passengers they are allowed to carry. Our boundaries with other states remain closed.

“Ndi Anambra have complied very well with the guidelines and directives by the government on how to spread the coronavirus. This is one of the critical reasons why our state has so far been spared the scourge of COVID-19. Let us continue to make Anambra the safest state in Nigeria in every sense of the expression,” the statement concluded.