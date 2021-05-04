By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government yesterday boasted that every necessary measure has been put in place to prevent third wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, stated at the ministerial press briefing to commemorate second year in office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Abayomi said the state government was putting strict measures and strategies which included developing technologies for home based treatment, working with ECOTELEMED to monitor inbound travellers, promoting non pharmaceutical interventions in place to curb the third wave of COVID-19, saying any one feeling unwell should go for tests. He also said aside from the aim at mitigating the third wave of COVID 19, the state was intensifying its fight against COVID by scaling up its testing capacity, aggressive oxygen strategy, building oxygen plants and three more would soon be commissioned vaccination, develop the biosafety laboratory, proactive in its vaccine roll out plans. During the period under review, he said the state had built health care facilities and tried its best to take up the issue of Tuberculosis through early detection and treat it aggressively in order for it not to be a neglected disease The Commissioner said the ministry was committed to manpower development putting in place the state medical and innovation zone which would take care of research.