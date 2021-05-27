From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said the COVID-19 pandemic was threatening the gains made in the past on development of children in Nigeria and the world.

In a statement to commemorate the World Children Day, Thursday, UNICEF said the impacts of the pandemic have continued to challenge rights of children in Nigeria to education and health services.

“It has been a challenging year for us all with the COVID-19 pandemic – not least of all, Nigeria’s children – and I want to commend efforts at all levels of Nigerian government and society to protect education, health, and protection services in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on children,” UNICEF’s Country Director, Peter Hawkins, said in the statement

He urged Nigerians to remember that COVID-19 crisis has been a child rights crisis in the country and around the world even as they celebrate the children day.

Hawkins said poverty and inequality have continued to rise amid the COVID-19 pandemic which often disrupt the essential services that secure the health, education and protection of children and young people.

“The longer the pandemic goes on, the more intense the impact on women and children,” he said.

He called for respect of children’s rights even in the face of the health emergencies confronting the world.

May 27 of every years is scheduled by the United Nations as World Children Day.