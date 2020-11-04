The Chairman Task Force on COVID-19 in Niger state and Secretary the State Government of Niger State (SSG) Ahmed Ibrahim Matane has said that no member of the state Executive Council has being tested positive of the Coronavirus disease in the state even as three new cases has being discovered.

Metane said contrary to media reports that some commissioners have being tested positive of COVID 19 in the state, no member of the State Executive Council was among the three new cases.

Alhaji Metane however disclosed that the only new confirmed cases of the Coronavirus disease in the state was in November 1, 2020 where three people tested positive to the disease.

The Chairman of the COVID 19 TaskForce in a statement in Minna on Wednesday, stated that the three new cases were all recorded in Mokwa and Chanchaga local government areas of the state.

A 27 year old girl and 19 Boy in Mokwa and a 54 ear old man in Chanchaga local government are the only new confirmed cases of the disease in the state, bringing the total since the outbreak of the pandemic to 277.

The SSG therefore dismissed the reports in some social media alleging that some members of the State Executive Council were tested positive as “un-factual, concocted and a mere fabrication therefore did not emanate from the Chairman of the Task Force”.

Ahmed Matane assured that the COVID 19 TaskForce in the state will continue keep the public abreast of any development as regards to the pandemic in the state.

He however appealed to the public to disregard the false report and discourage the circulation of any unverified information, stressing that “such could cause harm and unnecessary panic among the citizens”.

According to him, “the State Government remained fully committed to the containment of COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring that the people of the State strictly adhere to safety protocols of Coronavirus in line with International Health Regulations”.

The SSG urged the people of the State to discountenance the alarm being raised, as Government remain committed to protect the lives of it citizens in this fight against Coronavirus pandemic.

The Chairman nevertheless, enjoined the people to adhere to the use of face masks, application of hand sanitizer, regular hand washing with soap, physical and social distancing, so as to help curb the spread of the pandemic in the State, adding that coronavirus is still very much lurking around.