Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The management of Tito Group of Companies has donated 3,500 facemasks to commercial motorcycle riders popularly known as ‘Okada riders’ in Makurdi the Benue State capital as part of its contribution to the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Making the donation at the head office of the company in Makurdi on Tuesday, Chairman of the Organization, Asiwaju Isaac Akinkunmi stated that the gesture was borne out of the need to help in flattening the curve of the global pandemic currently ravaging the globe.

Akinkunmi harped on the need for all okada riders as well as traders to keep to all the safety precautions especially hand washing, use of hand sanitizers and social distancing.

He said the reason why people are asked not to go to churches, mosques or any public place is to flatten the curve and reduce the number of those who are daily being infected with the dreaded disease.

Asiwaju Akinkunmi also urged the beneficiaries to wear their masks to reduce the capacity to spread the virus to the next person adding that if an infected person is in close contact with them, the masks could reduce the free flow of the virus.

“The bad thing about this disease is that most infected people are asymptomatic for about 14 days. Such persons can go about for 14 days without manifesting the symptoms but they can be infecting other people without even knowing they have it.

“That is the reason why we need to regard the next person as a carrier and be safety conscious.”

On their part, Chairman Benue State Motorcycle Riders Association (BENMOA) Nyiutsa Matthew and Chairman, GSM Traders Association, Peter Ndibuisi appreciated the management of Tito Group of Companies for the gesture and promised that a task force would be put in place to ensure that their members put the facemasks to judicious use.

“We have been enlightening our members that COVID-19 is real and we have been trying to see how they can protect themselves and their passengers. That’s why our associations are happy that the chairman Tito group of Company has taken it upon himself to donate facemasks.”