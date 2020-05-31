Preparatory to reopening closed markets in Enugu State, the state Fire Service yesterday began the decontamination and fumigation of Ogbete Main Market, Enugu on the directives of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The state fire service had carried out the first phase of the exercise in the market on April 1, 2020, shortly after it was shut down by the state government, as part of the proactive safety measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus disease in the state.

During the first phase of the decontamination of the market monitored by Governor Ugwuanyi and heads of security agencies in the state, the State Chief Fire Officer, Engr. Okwudiri Ohaa, told newsmen that “the state government will fumigate major markets in the state before they are reopened”.

Addressing newsmen during the second phase of the decontamination at Ogbete Main Market, Engr. Ohaa disclosed that the exercise would last for two days.

He added that the state government has been consistent with the exercise to ensure that “the fight against COVID-19 is won in Enugu State”.

The Chief Fire Officer maintained that the decontamination is a continuous one, stressing that “when the market reopens, it will be a weekly event”.

He, therefore, advised residents of the state to continue to adhere strictly to all the precautionary measures for the containment of the spread of COVID-19, including the guidelines on personal hygiene protocol by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), among others.

Reacting on behalf of the traders of Ogbete Main Market, the market’s Chief Security Officer, Justus Kasie Ezebinagu, commended Ugwuanyi for the initiative to decontaminate the market for the second time.

He promised that the traders would comply strictly with the government’s precautionary measures as well as the WHO and NCDC laid down protocol.

“We thank our amiable governor for coming to our aid. We are happy; even though Ogbete is partially open for now, we believe that our governor is going to do more in our collective interest,” he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Ugwuanyi in keeping with his administration’s four-point agenda on security and justice has approved the request for financial assistance made by Carmelite Prisoners’ Interest Organization (CAPIO), to enable the group acquire more plots of land for its Centre of Hope Programme.

In keeping with its mandate, CAPIO had in a letter to Governor Ugwuanyi, signed by its Executive Director, Rev. Fr. Ambrose Ekeroku and dated May 28, 2020, requested financial support of N5 million to enable it acquire more plots of land for the centre.

The governor upon receiving the letter approved the request accordingly.