Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Traditional Rulers in the nine states of the Niger Delta region have faulted the adoption of open and cash disbursement to vulnerable Nigerians to cushion the effect of COVID- 19 which has inflicted economic hardship on citizens of the Country.

The monarchs under the aegis of the Rural Chiefs’ Peace and Development Initiatives(RCPD), said though the intention by the Federal Government was laudable, the open and hand disbursement of cash is intended to perpetuate fraud, rubbish the cashless policy of the present administration and promote selective payments.

(RCPD) in a statement issued in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital by the National Chairman, Chief Nengi James-Eriworio, stated that the decision to adopt open display of cash and payment is shameful and question the integrity of the President Muhammdu Buhari administration in the area of accountability, probity and good governance.

According to the Chiefs, preliminary investigations by the group have shown that while the Federal Government through the NCDC could reach Nigerians through text messages on issues of sensitization on the COVID-19 pandemics they have decided to jettisoned the Bank Verification System and other means of online payments that will reach over 90 per cent of vulnerable persons in the country and promote fraud.”

The Traditional Chiefs’ also faulted the composition of the committee handling the disbursement of the N20, 000 palliative to the vulnerables, insisting that the members of the anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), the ICPC, the Civil Society groups, members of the National Assembly and the Traditional rulers should have been included to ensure proper disbursement and protect against fraud

The group also called on the State Governors, the National Assembly and State Assembly members to ensure that the proper statistics of vulnerable persons are compiled and properly touched with the palliatives being provided by the Federal Government.

“We urge President Muhammdu Buhari not to accept a fake report of proper disbursement from the Committee without getting a first-hand confirmation that vulnerable Nigerians have received the monies. It is clear that there is element of fraud ongoing within the committee.”

“In the Niger Delta,we are yet to see the disbursement of the N20,000 palliative by the Federal Government. If they are to distribute the money, would they carry the cash to coastal communities to disburse? The Federal Government is playing with the emotions of the people of the region.”