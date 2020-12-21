Stories Moses Akaigwe

Organised long distance passenger transporters, including owners and operators of luxury and mini buses on various routes in the country, have appealed to the Federal Government to address what they described as biased enforcement of the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols by law enforcement agencies.

This was one of the resolutions passed by the Public Transport Owners of Nigeria Association {PTONA} at their recent Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos.

The PTONA alleged that while other bus users, as well as airlines flouting the social-distancing rule on board, are being ignored by the relevant regulators, popular long distance transporters have continued to observe the guideline requiring all passenger carriers to fill only 50 percent of the seats on their vehicles.

At the meeting, the transport owners also called for an urgent disbursement to its members the N10 billion approved in August to help road transportation survive the effects of COVID-19.

The resolutions were contained in a communiqué issued by PTONA at the end of the two-day general meeting held at the Sheraton Hotel & Towers, Ikeja, Lagos, which was anchored on the theme Road Transportation and the Future of Nigeria Economy.

The 2nd AGM had the representatives of the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemi Saraki; Minister of State of Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, and many other personalities, as guests of honour

Signed by the National President, Engr. Isaac Uhunmwagho, and the Secretary, Frank Nneji, the PTONA statement appealed to the Inspector General of Police and the Chief of Army Staff to immediately remove all the numerous Police/Army checkpoints on the highways.

Such roadblocks, the statement said, have tripled journey time on various routes, thereby making road transportation a nightmare.

The public transport owners stated that with experts in transportation as resource persons, over 120 members participating in the summit, and about 10 bus makers exhibiting their vehicles, the forum provided a veritable platform for deliberating on the burning issues confronting the sector and making recommendations.

The resolutions were distilled from the papers presented by the guest speakers, Dr John C.Isemede and Alban Igwe, and the interactive session that ensued thereafter. The communiqué included a call on government to:

“Reverse the closure of the nation’s land borders because the situation is adversely affecting our members’ businesses and cannot be sustained as a policy measure by the Federal Government. The association calls on the Federal Government to deploy technology in checking the illegal activities of smugglers on the nations land borders.