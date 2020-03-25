Adewale Sanyaolu and Merit ibe

Transport operators have hikes fares by over 200 per cent in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Lagos commuters who expressed their frustrations in a live telephone programme on Traffic Radio 96.1FM yesterday, described the action as wicked and selffish.

Majority of the callers said the hike was by as much as 200 per cent. The hike may not be unconnected with the directive of the Lagos State Government to the members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to reduce the number of passengers for mini buses from 14 to 10 passengers in order to maintain social distancing.

But, the NURTW members in a bid to continue to maximise profit decided to hike fares in order to recoup the shortfall in the number of passengers.

The commuters lamented that a one way trip from Oyingbo to Idumota which hitherto costs N100 has been jerked up to N300.

Also, a trip from Iyana-Ipaja which costs N200 per trip has now been adjusted to N400.

They however, called on the Lagos State Government to begin a clampdown on transporters who are exploiting passengers.

Reacting to the development, the Chairman NURTW Lagos, Mr.Musiliu Akinsanya, said the complaints of the commuters would be looked into and any of his members found culpable woukd be dealth with.

He said the union has not instructed any of its member to hike transport fare in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, the leadership of Market Leaders and Traders’ Association of Nigeria,Lagos Chapter, has disclosed that markets affiliated to its association will be shut today, following the effects of the Covid-19.

The association made the disclosure through a statement signed by Christopher Okpala-President and Okey Enwuru-Secretary, saying since it is only the living that transacts business, the group deemed it wise to take measures to protect the lives of its members at this critical time.

Following the temporary closure which will last till April 4, the association advised all market leaders to direct their members to stock foodstuff that will sustain their families in the next couple of weeks. It directed them to close shops,offices, showrooms, warehouses and markets temporarily from, today.

The association also pleaded with its members to stay at home during the temporal shutdown, and maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet while also observing other measures as directed or may be directed by relevant health agencies.

It urged its market executives to ensure temperature testing kits are provided for the appropriate officers in the market to screen both members and customers in their markets,while the appropriate officers should ensure that every shop or showroom provide hand washing spots and keep hand sanitizers handy when their markets reopen.

Advising its members to adhere strictly to any information or directives from the Lagos State Government and other relevant regulatory bodies, it regretted any inconvenience these measures would cause its members, customers and the general public.

The association prayed, that God will intervene very quickly to save Nigeria and entire world from this precarious pestilence.