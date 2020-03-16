Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Federal Government on Monday announced that three new countries have been added to its existing list of five high-risk countries with widespread community transmission of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The new additions include France, Spain and Germany, added to the five countries in the prior list: China, Japan, Iran, Italy and the Republic of Korea.

Minister of State for Health Dr Olurunimbe Mamaora, addressing a press conference in Abuja on Monday, explained that travellers from the eight countries would face minor inconveniences at points of entry, particularly airports, because they would be forced to undergo compulsory secondary screening at the point of entry, in addition to strong advise for self-isolation for 14 days on entry.

The Minister confirmed that, between the 7th and 15th of March, 48 people who met the case definition have been screened for COVID-19 in eight states of Edo, Lagos, Ogun, FCT, Yobe, Rivers, Kano and Enugu.

“47 tested negative and have been cleared. One was positive, which was the contact of the index case, and one result is pending. There is no death so far,” he said.

The Minister, however, reconfirmed that the index case has shown impressive clinical stability and might be discharged anytime in the week.

He commended the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for being responsible in their duty, particularly in coordinating national response activities.

Mamaora further disclosed that NCDC has developed guidance for mass gatherings.

“We have advised against any closures or cancellations for large events. However, organisers of such events must ensure that appropriate measures are in place such as temperature scanners, hand-washing facilities amongst others.

The Minister added that Nigeria might consider extending manpower help to Ghana which has had more cases of COVID-19 than Nigeria.