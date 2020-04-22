Steve Agbota

As part of efforts to decongest the nation’s seaports amid Covid-19 pandemic, haulage operators have reduces freight rates by 30 per cent in the country.

Haulers decided to reduce the charges after meeting with the management of Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) to discuss adherence to health and safety guidelines during the period of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the statement issued by the NSC yesterday, ”the Council observed that truckers were

not taking specfied precautions as issued by health authorities. They were reminded of their potential to

spread the virus in the course of their travels across Nigeria.

The statement added that another important issue discussed with the haulers was moderation/standardisation of haulage rates, adding that the meeting was convened to discuss these twin issues.

“In the course of the one-hour meeting, the haulers brought to the attention of the Council the various

problems confronting them. These problems range from extortion, laxity on the part of freight forwarders

to the current all-present fear of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was agreed at the meeting that truckers

haulage rates be reviewed downwards by thirty percent during the lockdown period. The haulers agreed with the Council that the light road traffic makes their work easier.”

However, the management of the Council assured the haulers that it would look into all their concerns with a view to finding lasting solutions for the benefit of all stakeholders.