Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Amid effort to control the spread of Coronavirus from one state to another, several long vehicles purportedly carrying food items, but actually transporting passengers into Kaduna State were on Monday turned back at the state border with Kano state.

The development took place at Sabon Gida village of Ikara Local Government, which borders Kiru Local Government Area of Kano State.

Briefing journalists at the Kaduna/Kano border, Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said: “As you can see, we are here at the border with our sister state of Kano to assess the level of compliance with the travel restriction, and suddenly intercepted long vehicles carrying passengers into Kaduna State.

“They abused exemption as you can see; we found dozens of people hidden and well concealed.

Aruwan added: “The good thing is they have not entered Kaduna State and we will turn them back to wherever they came from.

“Similarly, we have turned back dozens of passengers, and we will sustain the tempo in compliance with the Kaduna State Government’s directives.

“We are having some problems with those beating security through remote areas with motorcycles but we will go back to the drawing board.” Aruwan said.

The commissioner was also at the border between Kudan Local Government and Danja Local Government area of Katsina State.

At the Kaduna-Katsina border, Aruwan who addressed security agencies, commended them for their sacrifice in enhancing security and the fight against the COVID-19.

The commissioner had earlier in the day dispersed hundreds of traders at a market situated at Kwanan Farakwai, Igabi local government area on the Kaduna-Zaria Highway.

Several defaulters were arrested at the Kaduna State end of the border and handed over to security agencies for prosecution.