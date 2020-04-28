Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday had a telephone conversation with President Donald Trump of the United States, in which he promised to send down ventilators to help Nigeria flatten the curve of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed said this at the daily briefing of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19.
He said the conversation bordered on Nigeria’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The minister said Buhari briefed the US president about the steps Nigeria is taking to curb the spread of the disease.
“President Muhammadu Buhari today had a phone conversation with President Donald Trump, at the request of the American President.
“The conversation centred on Nigeria’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. President Buhari used the opportunity to brief the American President on the steps that Nigeria is taking to contain the spread of the
disease.
“For his part, President Trump assured that the United States stand in solidarity with Nigeria in this difficult time and promised to send ventilators to support the country in its
fight against the pandemic.”
