Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday had a telephone conversation with President Donald Trump of the United States, in which he promised to send down ventilators to help Nigeria flatten the curve of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed said this at the daily briefing of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19.

He said the conversation bordered on Nigeria’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister said Buhari briefed the US president about the steps Nigeria is taking to curb the spread of the disease.

“President Muhammadu Buhari today had a phone conversation with President Donald Trump, at the request of the American President.

“The conversation centred on Nigeria’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. President Buhari used the opportunity to brief the American President on the steps that Nigeria is taking to contain the spread of the

disease.