The Lagos State Council of Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has called on Gov. Mr Babjide Sanwo-Olu to also expand the restriction order over COVID-19 to cover work places and commercial vehicles, and not just closure of schools and other social gatherings.

The TUC made the call in a statement jointly signed by its Lagos State Chairman, Mr Gbenga Ekundayo and Secretary, Mr Abiodun Aladetan.

“We think the government should be more specific in its directives by asking all workers in the state and other employers of labour to allow their workers to work from home.

“This is so, because most offices have more than 50 staff in view of the directive issued by the government concerning the number of people allowed to come together in a particular social setting,” the duo said.

Both union leaders also called for restrictions on commercial vehicle operations in the state for at least, a minimum of two weeks.

According to the duo, this may be necessary in view of the fact that most people who ride on commercial vehicles can be exposed to the virus due to the untidy manner and tight nature of vehicles.

“If restrictions are not placed on commercial vehicles in Lagos, it might make a mockery of other efforts of governments,” they said.

The leaders urged Lagosians, including workers, to take every precaution seriously and keep themselves safe and healthy.

The union, which also called on the people to unite in the fight against COVID-19, said that every spirited effort was required to keep the state safe and healthy.

While commending the government for the effort so far in the fight of the scourge, the TUC urged the government to do more in the area of enlightenment and awareness.

They said continuous awareness creation was necessary to break the dogma among Nigerians who were yet to believe in the potency of the virus.

“The government should, as a matter of urgency, approach the issue with all seriousness it deserves.

“It should do this by ensuring that all allocations released to fight this virus are effectively and judiciously used for the purpose if we are to get positive results,” the leaders said.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, on the March 22 2020, five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria.

Till date, 27 cases have been confirmed, two cases have been discharged and there has been no death from COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Of the new cases, three are in Lagos State and one in Oyo State and one in Federal Capital Territory. (NAN)