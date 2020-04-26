Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State has recorded first death arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola who disclosed this on Sunday said that two patients that tested positive for the virus died at the weekend at the Ede and Ile-Ife isolation centres.

He commiserated with the families of the dead and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Both deceased are from Lagos.

The governor said that the burial protocol established by the Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC) would be followed in ensuring the burial of the dead victims.

Oyetola, however, commended the health workers for their full commitment to their duties in the pandemic challenge.