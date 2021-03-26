The United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Nigeria has said its government has decided to remove the compulsory requirements for Rapid Antigen Test for Dubai bound passengers from Nigeria as part of efforts to end the suspension of inbound and outbound flights between both countries.

The UAE Embassy made the disclosure in a letter addressed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with reference No.078/A/2021 and dated March 24, 2021. While reiterating its decision to remove the controversial antigen test which was the main cause of the stalemate between both countries, the UAE issued some requirements for the Nigerian government to meet before the move is consolidated.

Among the new requirements, the number of passengers on inbound flights to the UAE must not exceed 200 passengers for two weeks, only direct flights between the UAE and Nigeria are allowed and passengers need to present a valid negative PCR test conducted within 48 hours before boarding. The letter read,” The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Abuja presents its compliments to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Protocol Department) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with reference to the Ministry Verbal Note No. K.521/2021 dated 16th February 2021 and the Embassy’s Note Verbal No. 049/A/2021 dated 23 February 2021.