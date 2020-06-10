Sola Ojo, Kaduna

With Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai opening up the state after a 75-day lockdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of Northern women, Arewa Women Progressive Agenda (AWPA), on Wednesday described the Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani, as one of the most people-friendly lawmakers in the region.

The women group said the lawmaker was there for the people of his constituency with regards to security and provision of palliative care to vulnerable households during the period of the state lockdown.

AWPA leader Hajiya Bilkisu Ibrahim said in a statement that Sani, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking and Financial Institutions, has always aligned himself with the poor in moments of celebration or grief.

According to Ibrahim, ‘Uba Sani has donated millions to IDP camps in his state of Kaduna and given vehicles to civilian JTF to support their work, especially in Igabi Local Government area.’

‘He has also spent millions in providing assistance to the less-privileged people soon after the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

‘We were surprised to find out that at some point, Uba Sani went as far as to use part of his personal resources in the service of poor people. I can’t recall the last time I saw this kind of huge personal sacrifices.

‘His funding of WAEC and NECO registration for thousands of children from poor homes in Kaduna was an encouraging example of support for the promotion of knowledge and scholarship, especially in Northern Nigeria,’ she highlighted.

Ibrahim called on privileged Nigerians, particularly those in the North, to borrow a leaf from the generosity of the senator by committing unconditionally to help the underprivileged in the region.

She also urged community leaders in the North to device means of supporting politicians that dedicate funds to the welfare of the downtrodden.