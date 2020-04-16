Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Chief Medical Director of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Prof. Darlington Obaseki, has expressed fear that containing the coronavirus disease in Edo State may become difficult if the number of cases continue to soar.

Obaseki who made this known in a recent interview in Benin, said in anticipation of COVID-19 patients, the management of the hospital promptly repurposed, re-structured, equipped and activated a 10-bed isolation centre ahead of the first case to be admitted.

‎He said the hospital is functioning actively and striving for expanded services in the event of more cases of COVID-19 requiring admission.

“The (UBTH Isolation) Centre operates with the full complement of doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other personnel needed to provide care.

“The isolation centre is supported by a dedicated 2-bedded Intensive Care Unit, equipped with two ventilators for the management of COVID-19 patients in need of critical care.

“The hospital also has a Rapid Response Team consisting of more than 80 specially trained doctors, nurses, paramedics and other professionals, ready to attend to suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“We hope the situation does not blow out of proportion. Presently, we are coping in terms of personnel, equipment and materials but if the figures increase as we see elsewhere, it may become difficult, which is why, despite what we have done, we are calling on well-meaning Nigerians to support us in every conceivable area,” he said.

The CMD also expressed gratitude to the state governor and chairman of the State COVID-19 Response Team, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, for his support to and cooperation with the hospital.