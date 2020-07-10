The University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, says it has received N5 million grant from the Oyo State Government to support the COVID-19 response in the state.

The UCH spokesman, Mr Toye Akinrinlola, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Ibadan.

Akinrinlola said that the money was a fulfillment of the state government’s promise to support the teaching hospital in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

“The hospital has received the sum of N5 million into its TSA (Treasury Single Account). The money was part of the promise of the government towards treating COVID-19 patients in the state.

“An official receipt of UCH has been issued to the Oyo State Ministry of Health to acknowledge that the money had been received.

“It will be recalled that the Oyo State Government had on Wednesday loaned an ambulance to UCH to strengthen the fight against COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Akinrinlola said that the state government also donated one hemodialysis machine to the teaching hospital.

Hemodialysis is a medical procedure to remove fluid and waste products from the blood and to correct electrolyte imbalances.

He quoted the UCH Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Dr Victor Akinmoladun, as saying that the machine would go a long way to ameliorate the hardship being faced by patients with renal problems.

“Dr Akinmoladun extended Management’s appreciation to His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde and the Government of Oyo State for the kind gestures,” he said. (NAN)