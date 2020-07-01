Ben Dunno, Warri

As the spread of Covid 19 pandemic continues unabated, Chairman of Udu Local Government Area of Delta state, Chief Jite Brown, has warned residents of the area to ensure strict compliance with necessary safety measures, particularly wearing of face masks or face sanctions.

Specifically, he identified market places, churches, mosques, hotels, banks, motor parks, government and private offices and commercial vehicles, especially the tricycles operators, popularly known as Keke, operating within the area, as major target of the monitoring exercise.

Issuing the warming in a statement made available to newsmen in Udu area yesterday, the Council boss disclosed that that his health officials would henceforth be working with security agents to ensure that the defaulters to the compliance order are made face the consequences of their actions.

Chief Brown who stated that this directive had become imperative to check further spread of the pandemic at the grassroots and riverine settlements, noted that the action was in line with the ‘Reinforcements of LGA COVID-19 Taskforce’, as directed by Association of Local Governments Of Nigeria (ALCON) in its recent meeting.

According to him; “Some of the far reaching decisions made by ALCON included; Preventive measures that must be adhered to by public institutions include provision of hand sanitizers, soap and running water as well as temperature checks at every entrance of the aforesaid institutions”.

“Individuals and organizations should comply with the social/physical distancing advisory”.

“We are to emphasized that face masks/shields is mandatory for all residents in public places, while curfew remains from 7.00pm – 6.00am, except for Medical Personnel on Call or Emergency Duties”.

“Church services are to be held in tranches for a period of 2-hours each (8am – 10am at the first instance) while adhering to the directive/advisories in No. 2, 3 & 4”.

“Mosques prayers should not exceed 2-hours while heeding to the advisories on No. 2, 3 & 4”.

“Markets are to operate from Mondays to Fridays from the period of 8am to 4pm while insisting on strict use of face mask/shields in all markets”.

“A declaration that life band in hotels and public places remain prohibited”.

“Restaurants, eateries and canteens operating in our respective local government, are to operate on takeaway basis, while hotels will be allowed to open with in – room dinning only”.

“We are to task our people to abide by the maximum of 50 persons allowed by the state government to attend marriage and burial ceremonies, while insisting that burial of corpses from other parts of the country must be done the same day they arrive the local government area”.

“We are to stressed that commercial bus, taxi, boat and tricycle operators, will only be permitted to operate with highly reduced number of passengers of two (2) per row, in line with the state government’s directive. Okada riders to convey only one passenger, please”.