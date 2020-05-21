Doris Obinna

Philip Njemanze is a research professor of Neuroscience and member of International Academy of Astronautics. He is also chairman, International Institute of Advanced Research and Training, Chidicon Medical Centre, Owerri, Imo State. He argued strongly that lockdown would rather aid than prevent community transmission of COVID-19.

He said the World Health Organisation (WHO), recommended that United States and some countries in Europe, particularly Russia and others should lockdown: “The same WHO hails Sweden which never locked down as a model on how to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. The WHO recommendations have been inconsistent. I once made such recommendation for lifting the lockdown based on worldwide variations in household size.

“In Nigeria, outside the extended family system, the average household size varies from 4.5 persons in Akwa Ibom State to 6.6 persons in Jigawa State. In Europe and America, it varies from two to 2.5 persons per household. In Europe or America, one person can self-isolate in a room at home.

“When you impose a lockdown in Nigeria you are clustering five to10 people together in one room, who would have otherwise been apart during the day at their different workplaces and at school. The desired social distancing in Nigeria is achievable outside the home and not in the home! In addition, you cluster neighbours and relatives into the small spaces in slums and poor city housing estates.

“The effect on social distancing you intended to achieve by imposing the lockdown is defeated. This is why the infection is rising in Lagos and Abuja, because of community spread made worse by the lockdown. There has been a four-fold increase in cases since the so-called lockdown. We just pray that it does not enter the slums of Lagos.

“It actually does not make any sense to impose a lockdown anywhere in Nigeria. This is in addition to the economic hardship government imposed through lack of access to means for daily bread for most Nigerians. Rather it would be prudent to allow people go about their daily business with precautionary use of locally made face masks.

“In Nigeria we have a good level of relative humidity usually above 40 per cent, so in outer open space transmission is low or negligible. In public places like banks, churches and hospitals, there should be humidifiers installed, to limit ambient aerosol transmission of the virus, and with facemasks, even when someone sneezes or coughs in the room there is no transmission.”

Anti-malarial treatment of COVID-19

Njemanze explained: “The goal is to reduce viral load of COVID-19, so that it is too low to cause an outbreak of disease and too low for transmission of the virus to another person. By giving the artemisinin-based combination therapy (ACT) at the same time for COVID-19, the quinine-based drugs will reduce the COVID-19 viral load, making it impossible for a major community outbreak of the disease, but retains the virus in blood in enough quantity to stimulate the immune system to produce permanent immunity to COVID-19.

“It may not apply for those actively sick with COVID-19, but will work for many without symptoms. We still need to do all the COVID-19 tests necessary to isolate those with active serious infections, and trace contact and treat the sick.

“In 2016, my team here at the International Institutes of Advanced Research and Training, Chidicon Medical Center, Owerri, and our colleagues at the National Space Research & Development Agency (NASRDA), Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, Abuja, did a joint work. We applied satellite remote sensing and geographic information system technologies to examine factors influencing malaria prevalence and to device means for eradication of malaria in Nigeria.

“The important thing we have going for us is the observation that the anti-malarial drug of the chloroquine family called Quinines work to reduce COVID-19 viral load with 92 per cent efficacy in patients, with very good outcomes as reported by French investigators.

“We can turn this tragedy into a great opportunity to eradicate the virus along with malaria in Nigeria. The observation of reduction of viral load of COVID-19 very early in the disease means that if we have a community spread of the virus, we could prophylactically give the chroloquine or other similar drugs in the family along with ACT.

“This would achieve the goal of reducing COVID-19 viral load, wiping out malaria parasites and wiping amebiasis which is an intestinal parasite that infects over 70 per cent of Nigerians. This novel approach mandated that everyone in Nigeria or Africa takes the chloroquine-artemisinine combination therapy at the same time.

“The drug that could be used include though with very high efficacy such as Artesunate and Mefloquine combination in 600/750 mg. That is, on a specific day, every year, everyone in Nigeria or even across Africa takes the anti-malarial drug.

“The result is that, at any given time no person across the continent has the malaria parasite in blood. So even though mosquitoes bite people, the blood sucked from them does not contain the malaria parasite, and hence no malaria disease. Four such anti-malarial days could be dedicated in each year every three months (120 days) to allow renewal of the red blood cells. The red blood cells last only 120 days, so every three months renew with none infested with malaria parasites.

“It is hoped that, within two years all malaria cases across the African continent could be eradicated. The incoming people will be treated on arrival at the borders. The cost of the drug for 200 million doses at a cost of N500 each for a three-day course of treatment is estimated at N100 billion.

“The logistical costs for distribution estimated at N20 billion. At the cost of N120 billion we can save 300,000 lives annually who die from malaria and more that could have died from COVID-19.”

‘Don’t trust Bill Gates’ COVID-19 initiatives for Africa’

“The United States Center for Disease Control (CDC) has announced that they are abandoning the Bill Gates models for any COVID-19 predictions. I do not agree with Bill Gates apocalyptic predictions. He has it all wrong and his models have been very misleading.

“COVID-19 pandemic is driven by propaganda perpetuated by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF). These are the people driving all this hype with mainstream media around the world. Bill Gates just made a demand to the G20 countries to pay about $7.4 billion to support Global Alliance on Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) annual budget for vaccine.

“GAVI was created by Bill Gates. GAVI makes low-income countries pay about $3.38 per dose for the polio vaccine for example. Bill Gates wants to supply seven billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the entire world to vaccinate every person on earth for COVID-19 at a cost of $21 billion to be paid to his companies Moderna and seven others currently researching on the COVID-19 vaccine.

“This is for the COVID-19 variant of the vaccine. There is also a plan for another release to cause a pandemic for COVID-20, COVID-21, and COVID-22 in seasonal series, each costing at least $21 billion to the G-20 countries every season. The world would be held in total captivity in the hands of the billionaire vaccine producers.

“It is interesting that the virus was patented in the United States Patent 10,130,701 B2 on November 20, 2018 by Pirbright Institute, Pirbright United Kingdom, in a grant funded by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The issue that criminal investigators in the United States and from around the world are looking into, was there a criminal financial motive behind the release of the virus that caused the present COVID-19 pandemic?

“Could that explain the mainstream media hype with falsification of data from computer models that project disastrous numbers of potential deaths? Bill Gates projected from his computer models that over 60 million Africans could die in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the United States, the same computer models by Bill Gates projected over 20 million deaths from COVID-19. In practice, the results do not support these computer model projections, and hence suspicion has arisen on the motive behind these projections. It is even more alarming that the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak simulations were being practiced before ever any infection broke.”

“The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation hosted Event201, a high-level pandemic exercise on October 18, 2019, in New York. The exercise illustrated areas where public/private partnerships will be necessary during the response to a severe pandemic in order to diminish large-scale economic and societal consequences.

“If they had rehearsed what to do in case of this COVID-19 pandemic before the outbreak, they at least could have planned for Western countries to procure basic gloves and face masks. We now know that all Western countries were ill-prepared for this COVID-19 pandemic.

“One could only assume that, the predictions and forecasts made during Event201 were for an outbreak of COVID-19 in Africa, where due to the weak health systems over 60 million people would die, as Bill Gates predicted.

“This must be a lesson to all African countries that, the recommendations from the same international actors are skewed towards achieving their original apocalyptic goals for Africa. Africa must look out for herself through original ideas, ways and means. Viral epidemics and pandemics are not new to us; we must deal with this in our own way.”

Beware of WHO recommendations!

Njemanze insisted: “Though you call it WHO, it is largely run by funds from private donors. Hence, it is guided more by the adhoc ideology of the financial benefactors rather than being guided by objective scientific evidence.

“We see the tragedy this misguided approach has caused in this pandemic that could have been contained in Wuhan China, but has brought the world to the brink of total economic collapse. Coronavirus did not cause the economic collapse but rather the WHO misguided health-policy response to it did that across several countries.

“This is because the WHO is running the script of their main financial benefactor Bill Gates. Bill Gates uses WHO policies as the face mask for pushing nefarious agenda in Africa and across the world, from Mass Contraception to Mass Vaccination with Antifertility vaccines, even when the scientific evidence shows the contrary should be done.

“The real goal of Bill Gates in Africa is to achieve a community spread of the infection as Melinda Gates puts it, ‘in every street corner in Africa people will be dropping dead.’ Bill Gates projects that there will be 60 million deaths in Africa, of which 80 per cent would be in Nigeria according to his computer models.”