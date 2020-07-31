Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has directed all civil servants to resume work on Monday, August 3.

The workers were directed to work from home from March 23, following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The decision to have them work from home was part of government’s strategy to contain spread of the viral disease in the state.

In spite of their staying at home, the state government had ensured their salaries were paid as and when due, since the lockdown.

In a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Simon Ortuanya, conveying the governor’s directive, the civil servants were charged to observe all Nigeria Centre for Disease Control protocols on resumption.

Specifically, they were urged to observe protocols for containment of the spread of COVID-19, “including hand washing with soap, use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer, compulsory use of face shield/mask and maintaining social distancing.”

Meanwhile, Enugu State has confirmed COVID-19 cases of 790, out of which 347 were presently on treatment, 425 discharged and 18 deaths.