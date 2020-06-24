Enugu Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has granted tax relief and incentives to taxpayers to cushion the effect of coronavirus on residents in the state.

The governor’s decision was contained in a statement by the Chairman of the Enugu State Internal Revenue Service, Emeka Odo.

“Enugu State government has since the inception of the current administration, in May 2015, waived the payment of personal income tax as well as market tax, for all traders in the major markets of the state.

“The waiver, which is part of the administration’s pro-poor policies, is still in force and will be sustained till the end of the tenure,” Odo said.

Other COVID-19 tax relief and incentives approved by Ugwuanyi, according to Odo, are “the deadline for the submission of Form A for employees and annual returns in accordance with Section 41 (3) and 81 (1-3) of the Personal Income Tax Act 2011 as amended for companies and institutions operating in Enugu State has been extended to July 30, 2020.

“A waiver of penalty and interest charged for late remittance of Pay As You Earn deductions is hereby granted from January to December 2020 for all sectors. A 50 percent discount on all assessed Capital Gains Tax from now till December 2020. A 50 percent discount on all Personal Income Tax Assessment issued to owners of schools and hotels for 2020.

“A 50 percent discount on all assessed Land Use Charge payment for 2020. This discount will expire on December 31. A waiver of penalty and interest on Land Use Charge for 2018 and 2019 once payment is made before December 2020.

“All our esteemed taxpayers are encouraged to obtain their Enugu State Social Benefit Number (ESBN) as it remains the unique identity prerequisite for obtaining electronic Tax Clearance Certificate (e-TCC). The ESBN is free,” he said.