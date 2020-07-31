Enugu State governor’s wife, Monica Ugwuanyi, yesterday, distributed food items, face masks and other palliatives, donated to indigent women in the state by the president’s wife, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, to cushion the effect of coronavirus disease on them.

Addressing beneficiaries, who were mostly the poorest of the poor, drawn from the state’s 17 local government areas, Ugwuanyi enlightened them on the precautionary measures for the containment of the spread of COVID-19, as adopted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

She told the women that COVID-19 is real and killing people, and does not discriminate between the rich and the poor.

The governor’s wife, therefore, advised them to take the message seriously by washing their hands regularly with running water and soap; avoiding touching their faces; wearing face masks always; avoiding crowded places and maintaining social/physical distancing.

While informing the indigent women that the palliatives were donated to them through her office by Aisha Buhari Foundation, Ugwuanyi thanked the first lady for her generosity and commitment to the wellbeing of the women, especially the less privileged and the vulnerable groups.

Wife of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria Chairman and Chairman of Udenu council, Ugochi Onah, thanked the president’s wife and Ugwuanyi for their kind gesture in ameliorating the plight of the less privileged in the society.