From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

United Kingdom (UK) Government said its COVID-19 testing system has returned positive for Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said UK Government has notified them of the development, and it’s working on the development.

NCDC Director General, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, in a statement confirmed that UK has formally written to them on the matter in line with the global health practice.

He said: “In line with Article 44 of the International Health Regulations 2005 (IHR) reporting framework, the Federal Government of Nigeria through the NCDC has been notified by the UK Government of seven cases of travellers from Nigeria with the Omicron variant.”

Dr. Adetifa, however, said that, given the reports of increasing numbers of Omicron cases in the UK, the NCDC was also prioritising the sequencing of COVID-19 positive samples in travellers with history of travel to the UK.

“All viruses naturally mutate over time, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Since SARS-CoV-2 was first identified, several mutations have occurred with the emergence of new lineages.

“This will continue to happen as long as the world does not act in concert to significantly reduce transmission through vaccination and adherence to effective public health measures such as face mask use, physical distancing, hand hygiene, and

ensuring good ventilation,” he said.

He, thus urged members of the public to continue to take personal and collective responsibility to ensure the safety of all Nigerians.

He maintained that compliance with the travel protocols provided by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC-COVID-19) is mandatory for all international travellers arriving in Nigeria from any country.

He advised incoming travellers to ensure that their day two and day seven tests are done as stipulated in Nigeria’s travel advisory, otherwise, there will be consequences which may include publication of details, suspension of their passports and ban on travel to Nigeria by the PSC-COVID-19.

