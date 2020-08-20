Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United Kingdom, yesterday, said as a result of the disruptions to travel arising from COVID-19, it will replace for free, thirty days visa for individuals traveling to the UK for work, study or to join their families whose visas have expired.

The British High Commission, Abuja, in a message on its Twitter handle, @UKinNigeria, added that affected individuals can request a replacement visa with revised validity dates free of charge until the end of 2020.

“This does not apply to other types of visas. This process will be in place until the end of 2020. The replacement visa will be valid for 90 days,” the British High Commission said.

The UK further instructed that to request a replacement visa, individuals can arrange to return their passport to their visa application centre in the country without an appointment.

In the statement, the high commission disclosed that due to disruptions caused by COVID-19, it was experiencing high demand for replacement vignettes for 30 days visas to travel to the UK for work study or to join family.

The high commission also stated that as it reopened its visa application centres in the country, it continued to face a challenging operating environment due to COVID-19.

It further said there may be some delays in normal service standards, whilst the operation restarts.

“We regret the inconvenience caused and thank customers for their patience. We will resolve all outstanding cases as soon as possible,” the British High Commission also said.