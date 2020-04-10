Boris Johnson’s father today warned he will need time to recover before ‘picking up the reins’ at Downing Street despite being moved out of intensive care.

The PM looks to be on the road to recovery after a major coronavirus scare after he was returned to the general ward at St Thomas’ hospital last night.

Stanley Johnson said ‘relief is the right word’ and admitted his son almost ‘took one for the team’ – insisting there is no prospect of him returning to work soon. Ministers have been speculating it could take weeks before Mr Johnson is back in action.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Stanley said: ‘To use that American expression, he almost took one for the team. We have got to make sure we play the game properly now….

‘I think this is all pretty straight forward now, he must rest up, as I understand it….

‘I don’t think you can say he’s out of the woods now. He has to take time.

‘I don’t know the details but I cannot believe you can walk away from this and get straight back to Downing Street and pick up the reins without a period of readjustment. But that’s just me talking as a layman.’

Mr Johnson called his pregnant fiancée Carrie Symonds immediately after being shifted and No10 said he was in ‘good spirits’ despite his battle with the disease.

Ms Symonds has been isolating in the couple’s Camberwell property.

The premier went into self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus two weeks ago, and was taken to hospital on Sunday after his symptoms failed to subside.

He was then dramatically moved to intensive care on Monday night after seeing a deterioration in his condition – with No10 forced to deny he had been on a ventilator or was suffering from pneumonia.

The announcement that Mr Johnson had been moved to a ward came just hours after Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who has been standing in for him while he was incapacitated, said he was making ‘positive steps forward’ in his treatment.

Last night a No 10 spokesman said: ‘The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery.

‘He is in extremely good spirits.’

However, the likelihood of a long absence for Mr Johnson as he recuperates will fuel fears of a power vacuum at the heart of government.

Although Mr Raab is deputising, he does not have the full powers of a PM and there are claims that major decisions over lockdown are being delayed in the hopes Mr Johnson can be involved. (Mail)