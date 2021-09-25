By Aidoghie Paulinus

The United Kingdom (UK), has said it will on October 4, 2021, simplified rules for Nigerians and other international visitors to the United Kingdom.

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Abuja.

Laing said: “From 4 October, the current system will be simplified. There will be a single red list of countries and territories where stricter rules apply, and there will also be a “rest of the world” list, with simplified travel measures. The “rest of the world” list will include countries currently on the UK’s amber list, such as Nigeria.”

In the statement, Laing also said: “Travel rules are kept under regular review and people planning to travel to the UK should regularly check the latest information and requirements as set out on the gov.uk website.”

Further speaking about rules concerning international travel to the UK, the High Commissioner said:

“The UK is committed to opening up international travel and we are using our COVID-19 vaccination certification process to enable those wishing to enter the UK to do so safely. We know this matters hugely to many people in the UK and in Nigeria – the extensive people-people ties between our two countries are at the heart of our bilateral relationship.”

On COVID-19 vaccinations in Nigeria, Laing also said: “The UK is committed to global access to vaccines, and is among the largest funders to COVAX. The UK has donated 1.2 million vaccines specifically to Nigeria through COVAX and will continue to provide support.

“The UK strongly supports the work of the Nigerian health authorities and Nigeria’s vaccination campaign, and strongly encourages all eligible residents in Nigeria to get vaccinated. Only once we are all vaccinated can we end the spread of Covid-19.

“I would like to emphasise that any statements that COVID-19 vaccines administered in Nigeria are not approved by the UK are completely untrue. The UK recognises the Oxford-Astra Zeneca, Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines used in Nigeria, irrespective of where they are manufactured.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.