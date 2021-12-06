From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United Kingdom, has suspended issuance of visas to Nigeria and other countries on its COVID-19 and associated variants red list.

The British High Commission, Abuja, disclosed the development in a statement, yesterday.

Countries currently on the red list include Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, with Nigeria joining the list at 4am (British time) today.

The British High Commission said: “To support the UK Government’s aim to protect public health from COVID-19 and associated variants of concern (VOC), UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) will pause making decisions on visitor visa applications in all red list countries, including Nigeria, until travel restrictions are lifted.”

The British High Commission listed visit visas to include tourism, visiting family and friends, and undertaking short-term business activities such as attending meetings.

Others listed by the High Commission were undertaking short-term studies under six months, taking part in research or exchange programmes as an academic and medical reasons, for instance, receiving private medical treatment.

“If you apply for a visit visa in a red list country and you meet the UK Immigration Rules, your application will be paused. You will not receive a decision on your visit visa application whilst red list travel restrictions remain in place. You will not be able to request a refund of your visa fee once you have given your biometrics at a Visa Application Centre (VAC). If you already hold a valid visit visa and are intending to travel to England as a visitor from a red list country, you will not be allowed to enter. Separate guidance is available for travellers entering Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland,” the British High Commission also said.

The British High Commission further said only where there are compelling and compassionate circumstances will visit visas be issued or entry permitted to visit England from a red list country whilst travel restrictions remain in place.

“There are only very limited exemptions to travel and entry requirements for critical workers and medical and compassionate cases,” the British High Commission added.

The British High Commission also said those who have submitted a visit visa application and do not wish to withdraw, the High Commission will continue to hold the application.

“If you choose to continue with your visa application, you will not receive a decision on your visit visa whilst red list travel restrictions remain in place. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause,” the British High Commission stated.

Meanwhile, British citizens and residents travelling from Nigeria to the UK are expected to spend £2,285 on hotel quarantine for 10 days.

“The government has decided to add Nigeria to the travel red list and that will be effective from 4am on Monday. This will mean that only UK residents or citizens of the UK can enter the UK from Nigeria from that point onwards, and they would have to quarantine in one of the relevant hotels,” Sajid Javid, the UK health secretary, said on Saturday. According to the UK guidance on quarantine arrangements for persons who are travelling in from countries on the red list, British citizens or residents coming in from Nigeria are required to quarantine for 10 days on arrival at a government-approved hotel at a cost of £2,285 for an adult.

There is an “additional rate for 1 adult (or child over 11)” at £1,430, while an “additional rate for a child aged 5 to 11” is £325. Quarantine costs do not apply to children under five. However, the UK says it will consider an arrangement for persons who have financial challenges.

