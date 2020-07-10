Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United Kingdom (UK), has said it will reopen its visa application centre services that were suspended as a result of COVID-19 soon.

The British High Commission, Abuja, in a statement made available on its Facebook page, said the High Commission knew that there were many Nigerian nationals hoping to be able to travel to the UK when flights resumed, both for employment and to see family members.

“UKVI are working closely with our with TLS Contact, our commercial partner, to reopen visa application centre services that were suspended due to COVID-19,” the British High Commission said.

The High Commission further said UK visa application centres were reopening in a phased manner globally when it is safe to do so and when the UK can operate effective service.

“TLS Contact are putting appropriate measures in place and working hard to reopen in Nigeria. We will share the details of when VACs will reopen soon,” the British High Commission added.