From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

As the nation continues to record rising number of cases of Coronavirus, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic (PTF) yesterday confirmed reports of cases with the B117 variant strain, first reported in the United Kingdom, found in Nigeria.

Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, who made the disclosure at the media briefing, said three of the cases were of travellers going out of Nigeria and one of a resident.

He, therefore, appealed to Nigerians to take responsibility and stay safe. He reminded parents, grandparents, everyone with underlying factors and particularly school proprietors that all precautionary measures must be taken at home and in the schools when managing the pupils and students.

Mustapha said Nigeria was currently working with the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the deportation of 600 Nigerians.

Meanwhile, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic (PTF) has warned Nigerians that, the Federal Government is yet to receive any vaccine in country and that anyone claiming to have one is fake.

This is even as it has reacted to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State claims that the COVID-19 vaccines being expected are meant to kill Nigerians.

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire; while briefing the media at yesterday’s briefing of the task force, though did not mention the governor’s name, said some remarks by opinion leaders on vaccines were confusing Nigerians.

He has therefore urged them to stop spreading disinformation but support the efforts of the PTF in acquiring the vaccines.

Also the Federal Government has threatened to shut down any National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp where the state government does not comply with all COVID-19 protocols.

The minister of youths and sports, Sunday Dare disclosed this at the Presidential Task force national briefing on COVID-19, on Monday in Abuja, Dare said from what they have gathered from the current Corps members, where over 700 tested positive for COVID-19.

“It has become necessary that all safety protocols be adhered to, any orientation camp that is not obeying the protocol will simply be closed as the NYSC cannot afford to risk the lives and health of the Corps members,” he said.