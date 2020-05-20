Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi Governor, David Umahi, yesterday barred almajirai from migrating into the state as part of measures adopted by his government to curtain the spread of coronavirus.

Umahi made the declaration, yesterday in Abakaliki during a live broadcast after the state security council meeting.

The governor said traveling under the COVID-19 pandemic was unacceptable, stressing that this is the time for everyone to remain wherever he/she is until the pandemic has been properly contained and checkmated.

Umahi also called on the herdsmen to keep their cows in check, warning that he would auction any cow that obstruct his convoy again.

He said: “We will not allow amajiriai in Ebonyi State. Ebonyi will not allow amajiriai, they should go to their state of origin. We have to tell ourselves the truth.

“I have directed the chief security officer to meet with the security people. I don’t want to see any cow within the premises of the Centenary City. How can I be struggling with cows to come into government house. In the entire Centenary City, I don’t want to see any cow. Not just government house, anywhere that is called Centenary City; international market, the mall. This is insulting. Security people should do meeting with the cattle rearers whether it is Hausa cows or Igbo cows because I can also see some Igbo cows and I don’t want to see them again.

“The attorney general will get court order to auction any cow arrested. We will not allow that again,” he said.