From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

The University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) has commended Federal Government for the provision of an upgraded isolation centre for the treatment and management of coronavirus patience especially with confirmed cases of the Delta variant in the country.

UMTH board chairman, Hadi Gumel while commissioning the newly upgraded isolation centre at the hospital in Maiduguri, said the provision of new state-of-the-art medial equipment at the centre would accelerate management of Covid-19 patience and save life.

“We thank the Federal Government for the intervention. The major challenge in the world today is Coronavirus pandemic though we thank God it is not as devastating as it is in other countries.

With the number of professional around and the new facilities, we should be able to take care of any challenge arising from Covid-19,” Gumek declared after commissioning and inspection of the centre on Friday.

Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Prof Ahmad Ahidjo told journalists the isolation centre has 36 beds for admitted Covid-19 patience. He said the devastating impacts of the pandemic on the world, made the government to provide intervention in some teaching hospitals and Federal Medical centres across the country.

“Covid-19 has affected the world order. As a result of this, the Federal Government came up with Covid 19 intervention programme funded by FG itself for many teaching hospitals and Federal Medical Centres across the country. The centre is to ensure every patience is treated adequately,” he explained.

He said the UMTH Centre was divided into four section which include 10-bedded isolation ICU with ventilators to manage severe Covid-19 cases, equipped with monitors for all patience, drug infusion and oxygen concentrator.

Others include the supportive facility which has radiology section with x-ray, ultra-sound machine and processors. The Dialysis units takes care of renal complications arising from Covid 19 while the protective clothing -PPE, are stored at the consumables unit.

He said two new PCRs for diagnosis of coronavirus have been installed in the centre in addition to the one available before. This, he said, will fast-track diagnosis procedures and quick delivery of Covid-19 results.

He said the hospital have received positive cases of Covid-19 though most of the cases were not admitted but managed in other forms of isolation. He urged people to continue to take caution as the third wave of coronavirus rages.

