The United Nations (UN) Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, has commended the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State “for the optimal COVID-19 response in the country.”

The UN Resident Coordinator encouraged “the Enugu State authorities to continue to own and lead by example in containing the virus and hold institutions and organizations accountable to ensure compliance with the non-pharmaceutical measures.”

Speaking during an interactive session with Governor Ugwuanyi, represented by his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo and members of the state Executive Council (EXCO) at Government House, Enugu, Kallon applauded the governor “for the ongoing investments in infrastructure and human capital development with notable progress in education, healthcare, and economic growth.”

He equally hailed the governor’s regional push for the South East to work in unity to advance the peace and development of the region as well as his ongoing efforts at addressing insecurity.

“You are indeed a champion of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in action and service to your people in Enugu State” Kallon said, while applauding the state government “for the investments made in enhancing security in the state.”

He urged the governor to continue to strengthen his administration’s investment in security institutions “to create an enabling environment for peace and security and nurture a whole of society approach in managing security in the state.”

The UN Resident Coordinator disclosed that the mission to Enugu State was “to reinforce the partnership between the UN and the Enugu State Government; to address the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic and accelerate implementation of the SDGs to build back better; and to continue to create durable solutions for economic transformation in the state”.

He also lauded Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration for domesticating the Child Rights Act, Violence against Persons (Prohibition) Act, and the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

Mrs. Ezeilo said that the state government needs “the services and support of the United Nations more than ever before.”

