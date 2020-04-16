Gabriel Dike, Doris Obinna

The United Nations on Thursday took delivery of vital health supplies to support the Federal Government’s fight against the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The medical supplies, made up of 10,000 test kits, 15 oxygen concentrators, and various personal protective equipment (PPE), vaccines, IEHK/PEP kits, and other vital health supplies, will aid the Federal Government’s COVID-19 response plan and UNICEF’s work with children and families in Nigeria.

A statement from UNICEF said the supplies will also support the government through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), to prevent and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in affected states across the country. The supplies are co-financed by the European Union (EU) and IHS Nigeria, the Nigerian subsidiary of IHS Towers.

According to the UN agency, additional COVID-19 response medical supplies are expected on a UN joint flight to be delivered to Nigeria in the coming days.

The personal protection equipment (PPEs) will protect medical personnel and ancillary staff who are the first responders in the frontline, providing care and treatment to people affected by the virus. The test kits will enable healthcare workers to test those who suspect they may have the virus to verify their health status, so they can get treatment and protect their families and communities.

“We know that to limit the spread of the virus, it is important to test as many people as possible, especially those with recent travel history and those who come into contact with travelers. These test kits will support Nigeria’s drive to control the transmission of COVID-19 infections and support the government’s ongoing strong efforts to protect the country from an escalating pandemic,” said Edward Kallon, the UN’s Resident Coordinator in Nigeria.