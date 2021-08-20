From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization has expressed concerns over the surge of gender based violence as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To address the disturbing trend, UNESCO in collaboration with the Government of Japan, said it would promote empowerment of women and girls in marginalized communities through education.

Declaring a two-day media workshop open in Asaba, the Communication and Information Officer at the UNESCO Multi-sectoral Office in Abuja, Nuhu Yachat, said the empowerment is targeted at strengthening resilience and self actualisation.

The workshop with the ‘Capacity Building for Community Media on Balanced Gender Based Violence Reportage in Marginalised Communities’ is funded by the Government of Japan, and it had 20 journalists as participants.

It came few days after 60 stakeholders in the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) also participated in similar workshop by UNESCO and Government of Japan.