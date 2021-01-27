From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) has organised a virtual orientation programme for the first batch of volunteers who will serve in the newly established Surveillance Club at the university.

Setting the tone for the orientation, the Institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof Lilian Salami, explained that the initiative is borne out of the need to monitor and prevent the occurrence and spread of COVID-19 among staff and students.

She urged the volunteers to subtly but firmly enforce the regulations rather than resort to the use of force, stressing that civility should be their watchword, even as she called on staff and students to make the tasks of the volunteers seamless.

In his presentation on the modus operandi of the club, the Chief Marshal, Prof Ezekiel Ugiagbe of the School of Medicine, said members are grouped according to the faculties where they are expected to check and correct those who contravene the non-pharmaceutical safety protocols.

He also emphasised the dangers of the pandemic and the need for volunteers to lead by example and to ensure among others, proper use of facemasks and compliance with the fifty per cent passengers carrying capacity by taxes and buses within the campuses

Principal Officers of the university and approximately 120 volunteers keyed into the virtual orientation.

The UNIBEN Surveillance Club comprises of a Chief Marshal, sixteen Marshals and over 140 other members. They are to serve in the two campuses of the university.