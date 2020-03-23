Gabriel Dike, Lagos

The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has asked staff on CONTISS 1-12 to stay at home starting on Tuesday, March 24th to April 8th, as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which is on the rise across the country.

A statement from the Information Unit and made available to Daily Sun said that in addition to earlier measures taken by the university to support federal and state governments’ efforts in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus, the management at an emergency meeting on Monday approved that staff on CONTISS 1-12 should stay at home for two weeks with effect from Tuesday, March 24th, to Wednesday, April 8th.

“All level 1-12 officers and equivalent in the university have been directed to stay at home for the next two weeks with the exception of levels 13 -15,” the statement read.

The university explained that the stay-at-home directive is to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The management also introduced other measures including a ban on social and religious gatherings or meetings on campus of more than ten persons.

The university added that deans of faculty, heads of department, directors, and secretaries attached to principal officers should continue to show up for work in order to keep the university running. Heads of department/unit were also encouraged to provide hand sanitisers at strategic areas of their offices.

The management further stated that staff on essential duties such as Works and Physical Planning Unit (Power), and security and medical services are expected to be around to man essential areas.

”Restaurants and canteens are expected to serve only take-away packs. Security personnel would move around to ensure that management’s directives are adhered to by members of the community,” the statement added.

The management appealed to staff and the university community to stay safe by observing all precautionary measures and instructions provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Lagos State Government.