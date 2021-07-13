By Gabriel Dike

The University of Lagos Medical Centre yesterday confirmed that the 3rd wave flu-like symptoms similar to COVID-19 has hit the campus.

The medical centre in a statement to the university community said the potential 3rd wave, with an increase in the number of patients reported to the medical centre with flu-like symptoms which are similar to COVID-19.

The medical centre assured members of the university community, that necessary measures in line with the Federal and Lagos State Government guidelines have been taken regarding thr potential threat on campus.

Following outbreak, the medical centre has resolved to providing emergency services during the period, in order to protect members of the community from potential infection within the facility.

“The medical centre emergency contact line: 09095879781 remains open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Despite this threat to the return of normalcy, pursuit of education and daily livelihood, it has become imperative once more to judiciously adhere to the following COVID-19 guidelines and protocols in order to curb the spread of this disease.”

Following the dicovery of the 3rd wave, staff and students were directed cover their mouth and nose with a face mask when in public places or when in the midst of people.

“Practice social distancing when in public places by ensuring there is a distance of 6 feet (about 3 arm lengths) between you and the next person.

“Regular washing of hands with soap and water for about 20 seconds or the time it takes to sing the happy birthday song twice.

Rub the hands with 60-70% alcohol-based sanitizers when hands are not visibly soiled and in the absence of soap and water.”

The medical centre urged staff and students to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as the vaccines have been proven to be effective in the prevention of severe forms of the disease.

Other measures including temperature checks before entry into buildings within the campus, re-activation of handwashing stands at all entry points to buildings, labelling of seats and pathways to ensure social distancing.

The centre advised that gatherings/ meetings should be limited to 50% occupancy in closed spaces or preferably conducted in outdoor spaces or via virtual platforms.

“Mobilization of COVID-19 Response teams in faculties and departments for the domestication and implementation of the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols and peculiar issues that might arise.

On travel protocols, the medical centre asked that any staff or students that have embarked on international travel should comply with the Federal and Lagos State Government guidelines on COVID-19, and self-quarantine for a minimum of seven days on return to the country before taking the arrival COVID-19 PCR test.

While on religious activities, the medical centre appealed to staff and students to be more vigilance in churches, mosques and other places of worship within the university community, “therefore full compliance with all protective protocols is mandatory.”

The statement added that effort is being made for another COVID-19 vaccination exercise within the campus once a new batch of vaccines are available to Lagos State.

“The University of Lagos community is once more encouraged in the fight against COVID-19; not to give up, get tired nor develop mask fatigue. Wining against the 3rd wave of COVID-19 is our collective responsibility.”

As at the time of this report, the university management were in a crucial meeting to map out measures to tackle the spread of the 3rd wave on campus.