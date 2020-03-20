Gabriel Dike

Following the increase in the number of identified cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, the University of Lagos, Yaba College of Technology and Babcock University, Ilisan, Ogun State have shut down their campuses.

UNILAG management met with the provost and deans committee on Thursday, March 19, 2020, resolved to close the institution.

A statement by the university said the Senate held an emergency meeting on Friday, March 20, 2020 approved the resolution in accordance with the order issued by the Federal Government, Ministry of Education and the National Universities Commission that schools nationwide should be closed for the period of one month effective from Monday, March 23, 2020, as a proactive step aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.

In view of the decisions, the management directed that at 4:00 pm on Saturday, March 21, 2020, students should vacate the hostels and return home. Resumption date is subject to review as developments unfold.

YABATECH in a statement said the college will be shut for a period of one month, from Monday, 23.

The statement by the management explained that as a result of the closure, all academic activities have been suspended until further notice and directed students to vacate halls of residence at 12noon on Saturday, March 21.

In a related development, the management of Babcock University said the school closed on Friday, March 20 until further notice.

The statement urged parents to come for their wards from Friday, March 20 to Monday, March 23.

The university management warned that “there shall be no evacuation of students on Saturday, March 21, 2020.