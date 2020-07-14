Union Bank of Nigeria Plc has enriched its customers and other Nigerians with a total sum of N15 million in its “Rise above the pandemic Challenge” customer experience.

According to its Head, Corporate Communication and Marketing, Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem, who represented the CEO, Emeka Emuwa, at an online press briefing at the weekend, for four weeks, the bank selected 10 of the most inspiring stories to share and reward each of the selected stories with N250,000 to support the work which the promoters are doing to RISE above the pandemic.

On its customer experience initiative she explained that the objective is “to shine the spotlight on you, our customers, who are doing all you can to rise above this pandemic. You are being innovative, charitable, creative and resourceful and we want to hear your story.”

She also disclosed that the remote working arrangement instituted in the wake of the pandemic has been a success as the lender continues to deliver value to stakeholders.

Ekezie-Ekaidem said that since March 2020, over 70 per cent of the bank’s workforce have been working from home, stressing that Union Bank’s branches have remained open and fully operational to serve customers during these Covid-19 crises.

Ekezie-Ekaidem added that the bank has essentially activated its flexi-work policy for those employees who could still perform their duties remotely.

She gave the assurance that the bank would continue to assess the situation and make necessary adjustments as events unfold.

Besides, she said that the bank branches were now operating under a heightened hygiene protocol, all in a bid to ensure safe banking halls for all.

According her, when the world started to recognise that the COVID-19 is a big issue, Union Bank set up a taskforce headed by the managing director and this helped Union Bank to stay ahead of the curve.

Recently, the bank donated N300million as part of its multi-pronged approach to tackle the spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

The bank also contributed N250 million into the fund set up by the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19,

In addition, the bank also made a further donation of N50million to the Lagos State Covid-19 Emergency Food Response programme which was set up to support low income families who will be directly impacted by the state-wide restrictions in place to limit the spread of the disease. Lagos State currently has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.

Emuwa had earlier said: “The fight against Covid-19 requires all hands-on deck with close collaboration between the public and private sector. Union Bank is committed to supporting Nigeria’s response to ensure the country avoids a pandemic”.