As part of proactive efforts to ease banking worries during the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, Union Bank has introduced a 24-hour toll-free Customer Service Line – 0800 700 7000.

The multi-lingual customer service line, which allows customers to call the bank’s contact centre at no cost, was launched yesterday as part of the bank’s efforts to ensure it provides seamless banking services as the country responds to the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking on the new service, Mrs. Lola Cardoso, Executive Director /Head of Retail and Digital Banking, said:

“While we navigate the new realities brought on by this global pandemic, our goal as a trusted partner to our customers is to ensure that they don’t have to worry about banking during this time. A toll-free number will allow our customers call us free of charge to resolve any banking issues they may have without worrying about cost. We believe this kind of support is crucial for our customers during this difficult period.”

Through Union Bank’s robust digital banking channels – UnionOnline, UnionMobile and the USSD code *826#, customers can continue to enjoy uninterrupted banking services round the clock, despite movement restrictions in certain states owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The introduction of the new toll-free customer service line reaffirms Union Bank’s commitment to the provision of simpler, smarter banking services to its teeming customers.