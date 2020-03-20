Joe Effiong, Uyo

The authorities of the University of Uyo have ordered the closure of the institution in line with the directive of the National Universities Commission.

The executive secretary of the commission, Prof Abubakar Rasheed through a circular on “Management of the Corona Virus (COVID 19) Pandemic” and signed on his behalf by the deputy executive secretary (academics), Suleiman Ramon-Yusuf, had, as part of measures to contain and prevent the spread of the disease throughout the country, approved the closure of all schools for a period of one month, commencing from Monday, March 23, 2020.

“Consequently, all universities shall be closed for one month as from Monday, March 23, 2020. Vice chancellors are kindly requested to ensure immediate compliance.” The circular said.

Complying immediately with the directive, University of Uyo, through its memo to the “University Community” dated March 20, 2020, and signed by the registrar and secretary of council, Aniediabasi Udofia, directed the closure of the school for one month.

“The vice chancellor on behalf of the senate of the University of Uyo, has directed that the University of Uyo be closed for normal business for a period of one (1) month commencing from Monday, March 23, 2020.

“However, all staff on essential services will continue to perform their duties as scheduled,” the memo said.

As at the time of filing this report, our reporter could not confirm whether Akwa Ibom State University, Ikot Akpaden has complied with the NUC directive.